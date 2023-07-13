Ashwin joins elite list of bowlers with 700 wickets

Ashwin became 3rd Indian bowler to take 700 wickets in international cricket.

He took a fifer in the first innings to help India bowl out West Indies.

India reached 80-0 at the end of the day.

Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a major milestone on Wednesday, becoming the third Indian bowler to take 700 wickets in international cricket. The 36-year-old off-spinner took a fifer in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica to reach the mark.

Only Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (712) have more wickets than Ashwin, who is now one of the most successful bowlers in the history of the game. The Tamil Nadu-born bowler has 479 Test wickets to his name, as well as 151 in ODIs and 72 in T20Is.

Ashwin’s achievement is a testament to his longevity and skill. He has been a key member of the Indian team for many years, and his performances have helped India to win numerous trophies. He is a true legend of the game, and his 700th wicket is a fitting reward for his outstanding career.

Ravichandran Ashwin returned to the Test team in style, taking a 5-wicket haul to help India bowl out West Indies for 150 on the first day of the first Test in Dominica.

Ashwin’s first victim was Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of legendary West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul. He then went on to dismiss Kieran Powell, Shamarh Brooks, and Jason Holder to leave the hosts reeling at 104-4.

Ashwin completed his fifer by removing Alzarri Joseph, who was caught by Mayank Agarwal at short leg.

India then started their batting and reached 80-0 at the end of the day, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma both unbeaten on 40.

Ashwin’s performance was a timely reminder of his class, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the rest of the Test series.

Lineups

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph & Kemar Roach.

India: Rohit Sharma (c ), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat [wk], Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat & Mohammed Siraj.

