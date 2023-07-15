Ashwin led India to a strong victory over the West Indies in the first Test in Dominica, showcasing skill and dominance.

Ashwin’s seven-wicket haul in the second inning showcased his control over a lacklustre West Indies team. The win not only marked India’s largest margin of victory in a Test match in the West Indies but also extended their unbeaten streak against the Caribbean side for over two decades.

After India declared their first innings at 421 for five, the West Indies were expected to show an improved batting performance. However, they crumbled under Ashwin’s relentless bowling attack, getting bowled out for just 130 runs in 50 overs. Ashwin’s exceptional figures of seven for 71 in 21.3 overs, his best in an overseas Test, highlighted his unmatched skills with the ball.

The match also saw the remarkable debut of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a brilliant 171 runs. His innings, lasting over eight hours, played a crucial role in setting up India’s commanding position.

Jaiswal’s outstanding performance earned him the well-deserved Man of the Match award.

Jaiswal conveyed his feelings about his spectacular debut, adding, “This experience has been a special moment. I used to think about playing for my country when I was young. It is an emotional moment for me, but this is just the start.”

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, on the other hand, admitted his team’s disappointment, adding, “I didn’t think it spun a lot early on; we just let ourselves down with the bat. Senior guys, starting with myself, have to lead the way. We have to use the bat more instead of our pads.”

India’s victory in the first Test positions them well for the upcoming final Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad, with an unbeaten record against the West Indies since 2002.

Ashwin’s stellar performance, supported by Jadeja, applied continuous pressure on the home side, leading to their defeat. Ashwin’s remarkable figures of 12 for 131 in the match reinforced his status as an exceptional spin bowler.