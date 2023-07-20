Asia Cup 2023: ACC, PCB officials to inspect Sri Lanka venues

Pakistan will host 4 matches in the tournament.

ACC, PCB officials to inspect Sri Lanka venues.

The other 9 matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Officials from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are conducting an inspection tour of the venues in Sri Lanka where the 2023 Asia Cup matches will be played.

They will visit the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Kandy will host three first-round matches, including India’s Group A matches against Pakistan and Nepal on September 2 and 4, respectively. Colombo will take over to host the five Super Fours stage fixtures and the final of the tournament on September 17, with a reserve day for the final scheduled for September 18.

The PCB officials arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday, while ACC officials are already in the country for the ongoing ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

They will also hold discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket officials to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup. This inspection visit comes shortly after the schedule of the Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 was announced, with the tournament to be held from August 30 to September 17.

The participating teams include India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. India and Pakistan are grouped together in Group A alongside Nepal, the winners of ACC Men’s Premier Cup. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will compete in Group B.

Advertisement

The Asia Cup serves as crucial preparation for the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, for all participating teams except Nepal.

The 2023 Asia Cup will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then compete in the final.

Pakistan will remain A1, India will be A2, Sri Lanka will be B1, and Bangladesh B2, regardless of their positions in the first round. If Nepal and Afghanistan qualify for the Super Four stage, they will take the place of the teams knocked out from their respective groups.