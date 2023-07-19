Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Group Wise Team Time Table Announced

Asia Cup 2023: Pak-Ind clash set for this date in Kandy
The Asian Cricket Council has released the schedule for the Asia Cup 2023, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid format.
The tournament will begin on September 2 and conclude with the final on September 16, 2023. The fixtures for the Asia Cup 2023 are provided in the table below, allowing fans to support their favorite teams.
The participating teams are Pakistan, Nepal, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, divided into two groups. The venues for the Asia Cup 2023 are also listed below, enabling fans to book their tickets accordingly.
While the squads have not yet been announced by the Cricket Board, you can still find information about the Asia Cup Squads 2023 for each team.
|Event
|Asia Cup 2023
|Authority
|Asian Cricket Council
|Host Country
|Sri Lanka and Pakistan
|Total Teams
|6 Teams
|Total Matches
|13 Matches
|Teams
|Pakistan, Nepal, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
|Start Date
|2 September 2023
|Final Match Date
|16 September 2023
|Cricket Format
|One Day International
|Format
|Group Stage and Final
|Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures
|Check Below
|Category
|Sports
|Asia Cup Website
|asiancricket.org
|Date of Match
|Team Name
|Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures
|02 September 2023
|India Vs Pakistan
|Pakistan
|03 September 2023
|Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan
|Pakistan
|04 September 2023
|Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan
|Pakistan
|05 September 2023
|India Vs Qualifier
|Pakistan
|07 September 2023
|Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|08 September 2023
|Pakistan Vs Qualifier
|Sri Lanka
|09 September 2023
|B1 Vs B2
|Sri Lanka
|10 September 2023
|A1 Vs A2
|Sri Lanka
|11 September 2023
|A1 Vs B1
|Sri Lanka
|12 September 2023
|A2 Vs B2
|Sri Lanka
|13 September 2023
|A1 Vs B2
|Sri Lanka
|14 September 2023
|B1 VS A2
|Sri Lanka
|16 September 2023
|Final Match
|Sri Lanka
|Serial Number
|Asia Cup Team List (Group A)
|Asia Cup Team List (Group B)
|01.
|Pakistan
|Afghanistan
|02.
|India
|Bangladesh
|03.
|Nepal
|Sri Lanka
