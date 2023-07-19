Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Group Wise Team Time Table Announced

Articles
  • Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
  • The tournament will feature 6 teams.
  • The teams will be divided into two groups of 3.
The Asian Cricket Council has released the schedule for the Asia Cup 2023, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid format.

The tournament will begin on September 2 and conclude with the final on September 16, 2023. The fixtures for the Asia Cup 2023 are provided in the table below, allowing fans to support their favorite teams.

The participating teams are Pakistan, Nepal, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, divided into two groups. The venues for the Asia Cup 2023 are also listed below, enabling fans to book their tickets accordingly.

While the squads have not yet been announced by the Cricket Board, you can still find information about the Asia Cup Squads 2023 for each team.

Asia Cup Time Table 2023

EventAsia Cup 2023
AuthorityAsian Cricket Council
Host CountrySri Lanka and Pakistan
Total Teams6 Teams
Total Matches13 Matches
TeamsPakistan, Nepal, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Start Date2 September 2023
Final Match Date16 September 2023
Cricket FormatOne Day International
FormatGroup Stage and Final
Asia Cup 2023 FixturesCheck Below
CategorySports
Asia Cup Websiteasiancricket.org

Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures

Date of MatchTeam NameAsia Cup 2023 Fixtures
02 September 2023India Vs PakistanPakistan
03 September 2023Sri Lanka Vs AfghanistanPakistan
04 September 2023Bangladesh Vs AfghanistanPakistan
05 September 2023India Vs QualifierPakistan
07 September 2023Sri Lanka Vs BangladeshPakistan
08 September 2023Pakistan Vs QualifierSri Lanka
09 September 2023B1 Vs B2Sri Lanka
10 September 2023A1 Vs A2Sri Lanka
11 September 2023A1 Vs B1Sri Lanka
12 September 2023A2 Vs B2Sri Lanka
13 September 2023A1 Vs B2Sri Lanka
14 September 2023B1 VS A2Sri Lanka
16 September 2023Final MatchSri Lanka

Asia Cup Team List 2023

Serial NumberAsia Cup Team List (Group A)Asia Cup Team List (Group B)
01.PakistanAfghanistan
02.IndiaBangladesh
03.NepalSri Lanka

