Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Group Wise Team Time Table Announced

Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The tournament will feature 6 teams.

The teams will be divided into two groups of 3.

Advertisement

The Asian Cricket Council has released the schedule for the Asia Cup 2023, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid format.

The tournament will begin on September 2 and conclude with the final on September 16, 2023. The fixtures for the Asia Cup 2023 are provided in the table below, allowing fans to support their favorite teams.

The participating teams are Pakistan, Nepal, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, divided into two groups. The venues for the Asia Cup 2023 are also listed below, enabling fans to book their tickets accordingly.

While the squads have not yet been announced by the Cricket Board, you can still find information about the Asia Cup Squads 2023 for each team.

Asia Cup Time Table 2023

Event Asia Cup 2023 Authority Asian Cricket Council Host Country Sri Lanka and Pakistan Total Teams 6 Teams Total Matches 13 Matches Teams Pakistan, Nepal, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Start Date 2 September 2023 Final Match Date 16 September 2023 Cricket Format One Day International Format Group Stage and Final Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures Check Below Category Sports Asia Cup Website asiancricket.org

Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures

Date of Match Team Name Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures 02 September 2023 India Vs Pakistan Pakistan 03 September 2023 Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Pakistan 04 September 2023 Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Pakistan 05 September 2023 India Vs Qualifier Pakistan 07 September 2023 Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Pakistan 08 September 2023 Pakistan Vs Qualifier Sri Lanka 09 September 2023 B1 Vs B2 Sri Lanka 10 September 2023 A1 Vs A2 Sri Lanka 11 September 2023 A1 Vs B1 Sri Lanka 12 September 2023 A2 Vs B2 Sri Lanka 13 September 2023 A1 Vs B2 Sri Lanka 14 September 2023 B1 VS A2 Sri Lanka 16 September 2023 Final Match Sri Lanka

Asia Cup Team List 2023

Serial Number Asia Cup Team List (Group A) Asia Cup Team List (Group B) 01. Pakistan Afghanistan 02. India Bangladesh 03. Nepal Sri Lanka

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: Pak-Ind clash set for this date in Kandy Pak-Ind clash in Asia Cup 2023 is set for Sept 2 in...