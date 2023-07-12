The India vs Pakistan match will be played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka

The Asia Cup 2023 schedule has been finalized.

The India vs Pakistan match will be played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be held from August 31 to September 17.

Asia Cup 2023 schedule: According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official, the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan to play in the mega Asian tournament fixtures. Instead, the highly anticipated encounter between the bitter rivals would take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

The Asia Cup schedule has also been set, according to BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal, who is now in Durban for ICC meetings alongside Secretary Jay Shah.

Shah met with Zaka Ashraf, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and issues pertaining to the competition were discussed, according to Dhumal.

“Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalized and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final,” he said.

The BCCI official denied rumors that India might travel to nearby nations for the event when questioned about the remarks made by Pakistan’s sports minister, Ehsan Mazari.

“There was no such discussion held. Neither India is traveling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be traveling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalized,” Dhumal maintained.

India will likely face Pakistan in Sri Lanka’s Dambulla, the same as they did in the 2010 tournament, according to the BCCI treasurer.

The lone game the Green Shirts will play on home soil is against Nepal; the other three matches are between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Lahore is most likely where the Pakistani matches will take place.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has previously declared that the mega-event, which is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17, will be conducted using a hybrid format.

