Australia edge out England in nail-biter to keep Women’s Ashes

Australia clinched the Women’s Ashes with a thrilling three-run win over England, who nearly pulled off an incredible victory thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt’s superb unbeaten hundred.

Sciver-Brunt’s magnificent innings of 111 runs off 99 balls lifted England from a dire situation of 203-7 to a point where they needed 15 runs from the final over and five runs from the last ball.

However, Australia, led by bowler Jess Jonassen in the final over, kept their composure to secure the win and retain the urn. With one match left to play, the points-based series currently stands at 8-6 in favour of Australia. The series will end at Taunton on Tuesday.

Australia were indebted to their number eight batswoman, Georgia Wareham, who blasted 26 runs off the final over bowled by Lauren Bell, boosting Australia’s score from 240-7 with three overs remaining. While Wareham’s contribution was crucial, England’s fielding blunders also played a role in their defeat, notably the three dropped catches of Ellyse Perry, who went on to score 91 runs.

The second ODI at Bristol had seen England level the series with their highest-ever successful run chase, setting the stage for another record-breaking attempt to keep their hopes alive. England started well with opener Tammy Beaumont continuing her fine form with a brisk 60 runs from 62 balls.

However, Australia’s spinners once again proved to be the game-changers as all seven of England’s wickets fell to spin. Leg-spinner Alana King and off-spinner Ash Gardner took three wickets each, destroying England’s middle order.

WHAT A GAME!! The #Ashes are staying in Australia, they beat England by three runs in Southampton! — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 16, 2023

Despite a flawless century from Sciver-Brunt, her third unbeaten hundred in her last four ODI innings against Australia, she was left heartbroken as she managed only a single from the final ball. England still has a chance to draw the series with a win in the final ODI. However, they were visibly shattered after narrowly missing out on a win that would have brought them back into contention. Australia had initially taken a 6-0 lead in the points-based series before England’s impressive comeback.

Sciver-Brunt’s performance once again showed her potential as England’s rescuer. She previously played a remarkable innings of 148 not out in the 2022 World Cup final against Australia, where she nearly led England to victory in a huge chase of 356 runs.

Her innings in this match mirrored the same spirit, with Australia as favourites, but Sciver-Brunt standing strong between them and possible glory. Despite her heroic efforts, England fell just short, leaving Sciver-Brunt devastated yet again.

Australia’s spinners proved to be the game-changers throughout the series, even in their defeat. However, it was a rare victory for them as England attacked them, disrupting their usual supremacy. The spin duo of Alana King and Ash Gardner has been outstanding, with Gardner’s impressive performance starting with her eight wickets in the Test match. Jess Jonassen, with her experience, expertly finished off the game.

Australia also corrected their fielding errors, exemplified by Phoebe Litchfield’s stunning full-length dive that saved valuable runs. Ultimately, England fought valiantly but was edged out by moments of brilliance from Australia.

