Australia hit back on day four of fifth Ashes Test

Australia in command on day 4 of the final Ashes Test, needs 249 runs to win.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner put on an unbeaten 135-run stand for Australia.

Stuart Broad retires from international cricket after England’s innings.

On the fourth day of the final Ashes Test at The Oval, Australia exhibited a dominant performance in their second innings, scoring 135-0 in 38 overs.

They now need 249 runs to secure the series victory on the last day.

Usman Khawaja (69) and David Warner (58) will be the batsmen to resume the innings for Australia on the fifth day.

The Aussies got off to an exceptional start in their chase of 384 runs, with Warner and Khawaja aggressively taking on the English bowlers and maintaining a strong position for their team.

However, rain interrupted most of the day’s play, causing delays until stumps.

Earlier in the day, the fourth day began with a special Guard of Honour for Stuart Broad, who had announced his retirement from international cricket after the fifth Test in a post-match interview on July 29.