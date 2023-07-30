Australia hit back on day four of fifth Ashes Test

PCB to increase retainers and match fees for central contracts
On the fourth day of the final Ashes Test at The Oval, Australia exhibited a dominant performance in their second innings, scoring 135-0 in 38 overs.
They now need 249 runs to secure the series victory on the last day.
Usman Khawaja (69) and David Warner (58) will be the batsmen to resume the innings for Australia on the fifth day.
The Aussies got off to an exceptional start in their chase of 384 runs, with Warner and Khawaja aggressively taking on the English bowlers and maintaining a strong position for their team.
However, rain interrupted most of the day’s play, causing delays until stumps.
Earlier in the day, the fourth day began with a special Guard of Honour for Stuart Broad, who had announced his retirement from international cricket after the fifth Test in a post-match interview on July 29.
Stuart Broad makes his way to the pitch with Jimmy Anderson 🥺💫 pic.twitter.com/dpDJ5eoSt5
— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 30, 2023
At the beginning of the fourth day, England started their batting at 389-9.
However, they were eventually bowled out for 395 runs, with Stuart Broad, in his final international cricket appearance, smashing a six on the last ball he faced.
His final ball faced in Test Cricket? 🤔

A MASSIVE six! ❤️
A MASSIVE six! ❤️@StuartBroad8 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jHg99Q2nAi
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2023
On day three, the home team made an excellent start without losing any wickets in the initial 15 overs, thanks to the solid partnership between openers Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett, who added 79 runs together before Mitchell Starc dismissed Duckett for 42 runs.
A surprising moment occurred when Ben Stokes came into bat, as he usually bats at number six for England, but on this occasion, he came in earlier.
Crawley continued his impressive performance, scoring 73 off 76 deliveries with nine boundaries before falling to a BazBall dismissal.
Stokes, who formed a 73-run partnership with Joe Root, played well but was eventually removed for 42.
Following the dismissal of Harry Brook, who scored the highest 85 runs in England’s first innings, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root came together to build a crucial 110-run partnership, precisely when England needed a significant stand.
During the partnership, Root executed an impressive ramp shot off Mitchell Marsh that sailed over the boundary for a six.
It was only a matter of time…
Root RAMPS for six! 🙌 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RvdTtdVEv6
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 29, 2023
Despite an outstanding performance, Joe Root fell just eight runs short of a well-deserved century after being dismissed by Murphy. Following Root’s departure, Moeen Ali came in but also couldn’t stay long and returned to the pavilion.
With this victory, Australia now leads the series 2-1 and has successfully retained the Ashes.
