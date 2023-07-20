Advertisement
Australia knocked out of FIFA Women’s World Cup in quarterfinals

  • Sam Kerr has been ruled out of the first two matches.
  • Kerr sustained injury during training and is hopeful to make her comeback.
  • Australia will enlist the services of Steph Catley.
Australia’s women’s football team has encountered a significant setback as their captain, Sam Kerr, has been ruled out of the first two matches in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The reason behind her absence is a calf injury sustained during training. As a result, she missed Australia’s opening match against Ireland, which they won 1-0, and will also be unavailable for the upcoming match against Nigeria on July 27.

Kerr, who plays for the English club Chelsea, is hopeful to make her comeback in the last group-stage game against Canada on July 31. The 29-year-old footballer holds the record for the most goals scored in Australia’s history with 63 goals.

Notably, in the 2019 World Cup, she scored five goals, four of which were against Nigeria during the group stage.

She made her first appearance in the World Cup back in 2011 when she was just 17 years old. If she participates in this year’s tournament, it will mark her fourth time competing in this major event.

Expressing deep disappointment, the 29-year-old took to her Instagram account to announce that she won’t be able to take part in the first two games.

“Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training. I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve,” Kerr wrote on her Instagram.

“Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey which starts now.”

The Australian team announced their captain’s injury on their official Twitter account as well.

“Sam Kerr is unavailable tonight after she picked up a calf injury at training on matchday minus-one.

“Sam will be unavailable for the next two matches with the Matildas medical team to re-assess her following our second group-stage match.”

Kerr has achieved an impressive feat during her time at Chelsea, securing 10 trophies and accomplishing three consecutive domestic doubles.

Additionally, she received the prestigious Player of the Year award twice in England’s Women’s Super League.

Due to their captain’s absence, Australia will enlist the services of Steph Catley, a defender from Arsenal, to take Kerr’s place in the upcoming match.

