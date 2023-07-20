Australia knocked out of FIFA Women’s World Cup in quarterfinals

Sam Kerr has been ruled out of the first two matches.

Kerr sustained injury during training and is hopeful to make her comeback.

Australia will enlist the services of Steph Catley.

Australia’s women’s football team has encountered a significant setback as their captain, Sam Kerr, has been ruled out of the first two matches in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The reason behind her absence is a calf injury sustained during training. As a result, she missed Australia’s opening match against Ireland, which they won 1-0, and will also be unavailable for the upcoming match against Nigeria on July 27.

Kerr, who plays for the English club Chelsea, is hopeful to make her comeback in the last group-stage game against Canada on July 31. The 29-year-old footballer holds the record for the most goals scored in Australia’s history with 63 goals.

Notably, in the 2019 World Cup, she scored five goals, four of which were against Nigeria during the group stage.