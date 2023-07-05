Australia PM Albanese Supports Cricket Team Amidst Jonny Bairstow Ashes Controversy

Prominent Australian politicians, including former Prime Minister John Howard, were present at Lord’s Cricket Ground during the match, intensifying the rivalry between Australia and England in the Ashes Test series. Australian team captain Pat Cummins defended the decision to give Bairstow out, stating it was fair and within the rules.

England captain Ben Stokes acknowledged Bairstow’s dismissal but expressed discomfort with winning a match “in that manner.” The contentious Bairstow wicket has sparked a heated debate between the two teams.

Following inappropriate behavior by some England fans at the member’s club in Lord’s, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) apologized and suspended three members in response to complaints from the Australian team.

