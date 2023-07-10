Advertisement Australia Weighs Options for Fourth Ashes Test Squad.

Captain of the Australian team will be looking forward.

There is a possibility of a lineup change for Australian cricket team.

Australian captain Pat Cummins has expressed that he will carefully evaluate all possibilities while selecting the playing XI for the upcoming fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. The significance of this particular Test lies in the fact that if the Australian team emerges victorious, they will effectively seal the series and be able to approach the fifth and final Test with less stress.

“You keep all options open,” Cummins said as quoted by the ICC.

“We’ve got nine or 10 days now, so we’ll take a deep breath. We’ll go away for a few days.”

The captain of the Australian team will be looking forward to having both Cameroon Green and Josh Hazlewood available for the fourth Test.

“But everyone comes back into it. Greeny should be fit for Manchester. Josh (Hazlewood) will be back in there as well. So we should have a full roster and we’ll have a look at the wicket and have a chat and work out the best XI,” he added.

There is a possibility of a lineup change for the Australian cricket team, considering David Warner's underwhelming performance in the Ashes series. Warner, a left-handed batsman, has only scored 141 runs at an average of 23.50 in three matches. Additionally, in the absence of Nathon Lyon, the experienced spinner, there is a chance that the 30-year-old might opt for the inexperienced spinner Todd Murphy. Murphy recently made his debut in the Ashes Test but was only able to take one wicket.

“It was conditions based as it didn’t spin quite as much as we thought it would,” Cummins explained. “We would have liked to have got Todd into the game a bit more and I am sure next week in Manchester there will be a bit more spin for him.”

The Ashes series of 2023 has seen Australia take the lead with a score of 2-1, after England suffered a loss in the third ODI. England successfully pursued a target of 251 runs within the 50th over, employing an aggressive batting style referred to as "BazBall." Harry Brook played a vital innings, scoring 75 runs, which proved instrumental in securing England's first victory in the Ashes.

Schedule of remaining Ashes matches

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) – Wednesday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) – Thursday, July 27 – Monday, July 31

