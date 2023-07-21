Australian Golfer Smyth Aces 17th Hole at Open

Tobi Amusan Wins Gold in 100m Hurdles at World Championships
During this year’s Open tournament on Friday, Australian golfer Travis Smyth achieved his first hole-in-one.
The Royal Liverpool golf course introduced a new par-three hole with a unique upturned saucer green and challenging deep bunkers, which had been anticipated to pose difficulties for players.
Interestingly, the 28-year-old golfer, who was making his debut at the Open, had encountered a double-bogey on the same hole the day before.
However, he managed to make history by becoming the first player ever to score an ace on this new hole.
“It was amazing. Bittersweet actually,” said the pony-tailed Smyth. “I had a shock the day before, made double bogey, and I was just really happy I hit a good shot because I was just so disappointed from the day before.
“It was a moment I’ll never forget. It’s crazy.”
Regrettably, Smyth’s performance only led to a slight improvement in his overall score, bringing it to eight over. As a result, he will not qualify for the weekend rounds.
However, his compatriot and the current champion, Cameron Smith, still congratulated him for his efforts.
“Pretty cool. I don’t know Cam too well, but just enough to have chit chat here and there, so that was cool,” he said.
Last year, Smyth was among the athletes who became part of LIV Golf, a venture supported by Saudi funding. During that time, he managed to earn an impressive $1 million by participating in three tournaments.
Asked if he would swap that for his hole-in-one, he said: “Ooh, that’s a tough one. Probably a million dollars.”
