Australian Golfer Smyth Aces 17th Hole at Open

During this year’s Open tournament on Friday, Australian golfer Travis Smyth achieved his first hole-in-one.

The Royal Liverpool golf course introduced a new par-three hole with a unique upturned saucer green and challenging deep bunkers, which had been anticipated to pose difficulties for players.

Interestingly, the 28-year-old golfer, who was making his debut at the Open, had encountered a double-bogey on the same hole the day before.

However, he managed to make history by becoming the first player ever to score an ace on this new hole.