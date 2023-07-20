Ayesha Naseem quits cricket to live according to Islam

Advertisement
  • Ayesha Naseem has retired from cricket.
  • She cited her desire to live in accordance with her Islamic beliefs.
  • PCB has requested her to reconsider her decision.
Pakistan women’s cricket team’s strong-hitting batswoman, Ayesha Naseem, has made the choice to retire from cricket and embrace a life in accordance with her Islamic beliefs.

Ayesha, who played in four Women’s One Day Internationals (WODIs) and 30 Women’s T20 Internationals (WT20Is) for Pakistan, has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about her decision.

Credible reports state that the cricket board (PCB) has requested the female cricketer to rethink her choice.

The well-known right-handed batswoman gained popularity because of her exceptional ability to hit powerful shots.

She caught the attention of many after her impressive performance of scoring 24 runs off 20 balls against Australia in 2023.

Up until now, she has accumulated a total of 402 runs in her international career.

