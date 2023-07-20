Ayesha Naseem quits cricket to live according to Islam

Ayesha Naseem has retired from cricket.

She cited her desire to live in accordance with her Islamic beliefs.

PCB has requested her to reconsider her decision.

Advertisement

Pakistan women’s cricket team’s strong-hitting batswoman, Ayesha Naseem, has made the choice to retire from cricket and embrace a life in accordance with her Islamic beliefs.

Ayesha, who played in four Women’s One Day Internationals (WODIs) and 30 Women’s T20 Internationals (WT20Is) for Pakistan, has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about her decision.