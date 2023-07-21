Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Azam Khan showcases his impressive batting skills during GLT20 match

Azam Khan showcases his impressive batting skills during GLT20 match

Articles
Advertisement
Azam Khan showcases his impressive batting skills during GLT20 match

Pakistan’s batter Azam Khan

Advertisement
  • Pakistan’s Azam Khan scored 65 runs off 55 balls during the GLT20 match.
  • His innings helped the Mississauga Panthers post a total of 121 runs in 20 overs.
  • Usman Qadir is also playing for Mississauga.
Advertisement

During the opening match of the Global T20 (GLT20) Canada in Brampton, Pakistan’s middle-order batter Azam Khan delivered an impressive performance, scoring 65 runs off 55 balls with five fours and three sixes while representing Mississauga Panthers against Brampton Wolves.

However, despite his efforts, Mississauga Panthers lost the match by 52 runs (DLS method) as it was stopped due to bad light. Mississauga was dismissed for 121 runs in 20 overs, while Brampton Wolves were 99-1 in nine overs when the match was halted.

Advertisement

Mississauga’s captain and former Pakistan all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, could only manage one run with the bat and conceded 34 runs in two overs without taking any wickets.

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Usman Qadir, also playing for Mississauga, gave away 23 runs in two overs without picking up a wicket.

Also Read

ICC gives approval to limit participation o international players in T20 leagues
ICC gives approval to limit participation o international players in T20 leagues

ICC has approved a new regulation that limits the number of overseas...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story