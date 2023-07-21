Azam Khan showcases his impressive batting skills during GLT20 match

Pakistan’s Azam Khan scored 65 runs off 55 balls during the GLT20 match.

During the opening match of the Global T20 (GLT20) Canada in Brampton, Pakistan’s middle-order batter Azam Khan delivered an impressive performance, scoring 65 runs off 55 balls with five fours and three sixes while representing Mississauga Panthers against Brampton Wolves.

However, despite his efforts, Mississauga Panthers lost the match by 52 runs (DLS method) as it was stopped due to bad light. Mississauga was dismissed for 121 runs in 20 overs, while Brampton Wolves were 99-1 in nine overs when the match was halted.

Mississauga’s captain and former Pakistan all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, could only manage one run with the bat and conceded 34 runs in two overs without taking any wickets.

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Usman Qadir, also playing for Mississauga, gave away 23 runs in two overs without picking up a wicket.

