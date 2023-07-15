Babar Azam eyes packed houses in Lanka Premier League

Babar Azam is the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team.

LPL is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in Sri Lanka.

4th of the LPL will be played from July 30 to August 21.

Advertisement

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam is looking forward to the start of the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Babar, who has been appointed captain by Colombo Strikers, will play his first LPL season.

“Very excited to represent Colombo Strikers. Really looking forward to the tournament. I hope everyone comes to the stadium to see and support us,” he said in a video message that was shared by his franchise on Twitter.

Babar’s Strikers had four Pakistan players – Wahab Riaz, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz.

On Friday, they replaced Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker with another Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq. Imam will be representing Strikers in the LPL which will be his first-ever foreign T20 league appearance.

Earlier, Imam had represented Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He has featured in 78 T20s so far and has scored 2143 at a strike rate of 123.37.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see whether Imam plays as opener with Babar from Strikers in the tournament.

LPL season 4 will be played from July 30 to August.

List of Pakistan players in LPL 2023

B-Love Kandy: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah, Wahab Riaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz

Jaffna Kings: Shoaib Malik, Zaman Khan

Advertisement

Also Read Shadab Khan hopes MLC can help bridge differences between Pakistan and India MLC is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in the United States. The...