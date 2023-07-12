Barca complete signing of ‘generational talent’ Roque

Advertisement Barcelona has signed 18-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque.

The club has also signed Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona is aiming to strengthen its squad. Advertisement On Wednesday, FC Barcelona officially announced the signing of Vitor Roque, a talented Brazilian player. The 18-year-old prodigy has agreed to a seven-year contract with the Spanish club. As part of the transfer agreement, Barcelona will make an initial payment of €30m to Athletico Paranaense, with an additional €31m in bonuses potentially payable to the Brazilian team. Advertisement

“The player is expected to join the Club for the 2024/25 season and will sign a contract until the 2030/31 season with a buy out clause of 500 million euros,” quoted by Barcelona’s official website.

Roque, a highly talented young player in Brazilian football, has been making a name for himself with impressive performances. At just 18 years old, he has already scored 22 goals and provided 9 assists for his team. He is a regular starter for his Brazilian club and has also made a mark in the Copa Libertadores, contributing 5 goals and 3 assists in 13 appearances.

Despite being a natural striker, Roque is versatile and can play in various positions, including as a winger if needed. He is set to join Barcelona next season, where he will have the opportunity to develop under the guidance of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. Roque is seen as the future number nine for Barcelona.

In addition to Roque’s signing, Barcelona has already completed the acquisitions of Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan.

Advertisement

Martinez, a treble-winning captain from Manchester City, has signed a two-year deal with Barcelona, set to end on June 30, 2025. Gundogan, a 32-year-old midfielder, has joined on a free transfer, signing an initial two-year contract with a €400m buyout clause and an option for a third year. Gundogan had a successful spell at Manchester City, making 304 appearances and scoring 60 goals, while winning multiple domestic titles and the Champions League.

Overall, Barcelona is strengthening its squad with promising young talent like Roque and experienced players like Martinez and Gundogan, aiming to achieve success in the coming seasons.

Also Read Real Madrid under investigation for financial irregularities Real Madrid is facing scrutiny over questionable financial activities. The club has...