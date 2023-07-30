Barcelona clinches convincing 3-0 victory against Real Madrid in friendlies

FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-0 in a highly anticipated friendly match.

In a highly anticipated friendly match on Saturday, FC Barcelona secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Real Madrid. The match took place at the AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, and despite being a pre-season clash, it was fiercely contested.

The game started with an early goal from Ousmane Dembele, who cleverly worked a free-kick to find the back of the net. Real Madrid had a chance to equalize when Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo handled the ball in the box, resulting in a penalty. However, Vinicius Junior’s shot hit the crossbar, denying Real the opportunity to level the score.

Real Madrid continued to be thwarted by the woodwork as Vinicius struck the bar again, and Jude Bellingham’s header also hit the post. Aurelien Tchouameni had a close attempt as well, but his shot hit the crossbar, adding to Real’s frustration.

In the 85th minute, substitute Fermin Lopez extended Barcelona’s lead with an impressive long-range shot from outside the box. Real’s bad luck persisted as Vinicius hit the bar once more shortly after Barcelona’s second goal.

Barcelona sealed their victory in stoppage time when Ferran Torres capitalized on a lofted ball from Lopez, calmly slotting it into the empty net after getting past Thibaut Courtois.

