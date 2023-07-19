Brazil govt announces new working hours for employees ahead of Women World Cup

Brazil govt announced new working hours ahead of Women World Cup 2023.

The civil servants can arrive 2 hours late after the final whistle.

Brazil will play its opening game against Panama.

After a government minister proposed a modification to office hours so that they can see the action in Australia and New Zealand, civil servants in Brazil won’t have to worry about being late for work because of the Women World Cup.

The minister of management Esther Dweck has instructed state personnel they can arrive for duty up to two hours after the final whistle because Brazil’s group stage games in Australia are broadcast in the early hours of the morning back home.

“On days when the games are held at 7:30 am, the working hours will start at 11 a.m. Brasilia time,” an ordinance read. “On days when the games are held at 8:00 a.m., the working hours will start at 12:00 p.m. Brasilia time.”

Brazil has won an unprecedented eight Copa America Femenina championships, but their greatest result at a Women’s World Cup came in 2007 when they fell to Germany in the titular game.

Brazil, who is in Group F, will open their campaign against Panama on Monday in Adelaide before playing France in Brisbane and Jamaica in Melbourne.

