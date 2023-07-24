Brian Harman clinches his first major title at Open Championship

Brian Harman wins his first major victory at the 151st Open Championship.

Harman started the final round with a five-stroke lead.

Harman’s win continues the recent trend of American golfers’ success in major tournaments.

Brian Harman put on an exceptional display of skill and determination to win his first major victory at the 151st Open Championship.

Despite challenging weather conditions at Royal Liverpool, the American golfer showed remarkable resilience, finishing six shots ahead of his closest competitors, including Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Tom Kim, and Jon Rahm.

Starting the final round with a five-stroke lead, Harman faced early challenges with two early bogeys. However, he composed himself and finished with a one-under 70, ending the championship on a stellar 13-under par.

Along with the prestigious Claret Jug, he earned a significant $3 million winner’s share from the $16.5 million prize purse.

For Harman, ranked 26th in the world, this victory marks a breakthrough in his professional golf career. While he had previously won two PGA Tour events and finished as a runner-up at the 2017 US Open, winning a major event had eluded him until now.

In the winner’s interview, Harman expressed his excitement and gratitude to the fans for their support. He also praised the golf course’s setup despite the difficult weather conditions.

Brian Harman’s win continues the recent trend of American golfers’ success in major tournaments, following Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark’s triumphs.

While Harman celebrated his victory, other notable players like Jon Rahm, Tom Kim, and Rory McIlroy had to reflect on slow starts that impacted their chances.

McIlroy, a 34-year-old four-time major champion, finished tied for sixth, showcasing his consistency at major events.

Throughout the tournament, Harman demonstrated unwavering focus and determination, leaving a lasting impression on the sport and its fans.

