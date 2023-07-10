Max Verstappen won the British GP extending the winning streak to 6 races.

Norris finishes 2nd, Hamilton 3rd after recovering from the early crash.

Ferrari’s Leclerc and Sainz finish 9th and 10th.

Max Verstappen, the current leader in the world championship, extended Red Bull’s and his respective winning streaks with a strong performance at the British GP.

At Silverstone, Verstappen used his pole position to win, giving him his sixth straight victory and giving Red Bull its record-tying 11th straight victory.

Lando Norris, who took the lead early on after overtaking Verstappen at the green flag, built on McLaren’s incredible qualifying effort to finish second in his native race.

The Safety Car brought out by a fire on Kevin Magnussen’s Haas was mostly used to benefit Hamilton, who dropped from seventh on the grid to ninth after breaking down on the first lap. Hamilton was able to gain four positions over other drivers who had already pitted.

The delay created a 14-lap duel to the finish, during which Norris displayed outstanding defensive play to fend off Hamilton while Verstappen gradually pulled away.

The victory puts the Dutchman 99 points ahead of second-place Mercedes in the drivers’ standings as he inches closer to winning a third straight championship, while Red Bull leads Mercedes by 208 points in the constructors’ standings.

Oscar Piastri, a rookie from Australia who started third, was Oscar Norris’ McLaren teammate and was unfortunate to finish fourth instead of making his Formula 1 debut after driving flawlessly.

George Russell, who was also passed by teammate Hamilton while the Safety Car was in motion, finished in fifth place, and Sergio Perez of Red Bull improved from 15th on the starting row to finish in sixth.

Fernando Alonso finished sixth as Aston Martin once more struggled to maintain the early-season form that had made them Red Bull’s main rivals in the early going.

While Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz slid back from fourth and fifth on the grid to finish ninth and tenth, respectively, Ferrari was once again made to regret strategic decisions as Alex Albon closed off a stellar weekend for Williams by taking eighth.

