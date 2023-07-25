Cameron Green admits lucky result for Australia as England dominates

Fourth Ashes Test ends in lucky draw due to rain interruptions.

Winning mindset emphasized for future matches.

England misses chance to level the series with potential victory in fifth Test.

Cameroon Green, the Australian all-rounder, opened up about the fortunate draw against England in the fourth Ashes Test held in Manchester. The match ended in a draw due to continuous rain interruptions on the last two days, with not a single ball being bowled on the final day.

Green, aged 24, acknowledged that Australia had indeed gotten away with a lucky draw, as England completely dominated the game from day one. He admitted that his team was behind in the match, and England had control, making it clear that Australia didn’t play their best game.

Reflecting on the 2019 Ashes, Green mentioned how England’s comeback leveled the series. However, this time around, Australia aims to approach the games with a winning mindset. He highlighted the difference in the context of the current Ashes series, expressing the team’s determination to stay level-headed and look forward to the next game.

Notably, the Australian team has faced difficulty in winning an away Ashes series since 2001, making their performance in the ongoing series crucial. In the fifth Test, England had a golden opportunity to level the series and play the decider at The Oval, but the weather’s intervention made that impossible.

The match’s outcome was significant, as England’s potential victory could have set the stage for a decider. However, with the draw, both teams will now focus on their next matches to either secure a series victory or aim for a draw in the series.

In the fourth Test, Australia scored 317 runs in their first innings, while England replied with a massive total of 592 runs. When the rain halted the match, Australia was 214-5 in their second innings, trailing by 61 runs, leaving the result uncertain due to the weather’s unpredictable nature.

