Coach Ferrero emotional after Alcaraz’s Wimbledon win

Wimbledon Final: Alcaraz stuns Djokovic to clinch title, ends Big Four’s reign
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon men's singles title....
Juan Carlos Ferrero, coach of Carlos Alcaraz, has shared the crucial factor behind Alcaraz’s rapid adjustment to playing on grass.
Ferrero mentioned that he and Alcaraz incorporated elements from the playing styles of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Roger Federer as they prepared for the tournament.
Despite being only 20 years old and participating in just his fourth grass competition, Alcaraz defeated the 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in an unforgettable final at the All England Club, securing his second Grand Slam title.
During an interview with Eurosport’s Mats Wilander and Barbara Schett, the topic of Carlos Alcaraz’s swift adjustment to playing on grass was discussed.
Alcaraz, who had previously claimed his first major title at the 2022 US Open, managed to end Novak Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon by triumphing in a memorable four-hour, 42-minute encounter on Sunday.
When asked about the crucial factor behind Alcaraz’s ability to adapt rapidly to grass, the discussion focused on his response.
Ferrero said: “It’s very difficult to say, I think he takes things on board very quickly, and we’ve also seen a lot of videos of players that move very quickly here.
“So, we copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak, and he tries to copy a little bit the same. In the end, it wasn’t easy, but we did it.”
Ferrero also highlighted that Alcaraz’s team found inspiration in his semifinal win against Daniil Medvedev, noting that the Russian player’s playing style shares similarities with Djokovic’s.
“We said that he would have to play more or less the same level that he played against Medvedev. He is on the baseline all the time and Carlos likes to use the slice to bring the opponent to the net. That was something we needed to do against Novak, so it was one of the keys to break his rhythm,” the 43-year-old said.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.