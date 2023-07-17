Coach Ferrero emotional after Alcaraz’s Wimbledon win

Ferrero studied playing styles of Djokovic, Murray, and Federer.

Alcaraz’s semifinal win against Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz’s use of the slice to bring his opponents to the net.

Advertisement

Juan Carlos Ferrero, coach of Carlos Alcaraz, has shared the crucial factor behind Alcaraz’s rapid adjustment to playing on grass.

Ferrero mentioned that he and Alcaraz incorporated elements from the playing styles of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Roger Federer as they prepared for the tournament.

Despite being only 20 years old and participating in just his fourth grass competition, Alcaraz defeated the 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in an unforgettable final at the All England Club, securing his second Grand Slam title.