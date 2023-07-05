South Korea coach Colin Bell selected US-born striker Casey Phair.

After choosing the striker, who was born in the United States, for his 23-player roster for the Women’s World Cup, South Korea coach Colin Bell claimed it was his responsibility to shield 16-year-old Casey Phair from the spotlight.

Phair, who has a South Korean mother and an American father, was the first person of mixed ancestry to be chosen for a Korean World Cup squad when the selection was revealed on Wednesday. Phair will compete in the event in Australia and New Zealand.

“I know as the first mixed-race player for Korea, men, and women, it’s a highlight, it’s something new,” Bell said at a press conference in Seoul.

“But as far as I’m concerned she’s still a kid and it’s my duty to protect her so she can blossom and really fulfill her potential.

“We’re taking care of her, she’s taken very well to the team. She’s in the squad on merit. She deserves, on her performance, to be selected.”

Phair, who excelled for Korea at the juvenile level, joins a team that includes Ji So-yun, a former midfielder for Chelsea. The team will compete in the finals beginning on July 20 against Germany, Morocco, and Colombia.

By choosing Phair, Bell claimed he was not “experimenting”.

“Casey is going not as a passenger but as a valuable member of the squad and has every chance of getting into the team,” he added. “I also want to have that competition.”

South Korea squad

Goalkeepers: Ryu Ji-soo, Kim Jung-mi, Yoon Young-guel

Defenders: Shim Seo-yeon, Lee Young-ju, Lim Seon-joo, Kim Hye-ri, Jang Sel-ji, Choo Hyo-joo, Hong Hye-ji

Midfielders: Kim Yun-ji, Jeon Eun-ha, Bae Ye-bin, Cho So-hyun, Lee Geum-min, Ji So-yun, Chun Ga-ram

Forwards: Kang Chae-rim, Son Hwa-yeon, Moon Mi-ra, Park Eun-sun, Choe Yu-ri, Casey Phair Yu-jin

