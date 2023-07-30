Colombia shocks Germany with 97th-minute winner

Colombia Stuns Germany in Last-Minute Win at Women’s World Cup

In a thrilling match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup held at Australia’s Allianz Stadium, Colombia delivered a stunning upset to Germany with a last-minute winning goal by Manuela Vanegas. This marked Germany’s first group-stage defeat at the World Cup since 1995.

Throughout the first half, both teams battled evenly, but neither managed to find the back of the net. However, just seven minutes into the second half, 18-year-old Colombian sensation Linda Caceido amazed everyone in the stadium, including the Germans, with a spectacular goal, beautifully curling the ball into the top corner.

Colombia successfully maintained their lead until the 89th minute when Germany’s Lena Oberdorf was fouled by goalkeeper Catalina Perez inside the penalty box.

Alexandra Popp made no mistake in converting the penalty, putting Germany back in contention with just one minute of regular time plus stoppage time remaining.

Although the Germans might have believed the match was over, the South Americans had different plans.

They demonstrated remarkable resilience and, in the end, secured a victory with an impressive and precisely placed header from a corner kick in the 96th minute.

Vanegas’ headed goal secured Colombia’s triumph, and now they only need a draw in their final match to top the group.

On the other hand, Germany may require a win to ensure their advancement to the knockout stages.

“Obviously, you need to be happy and euphoric because this is a great win for the whole country and we’ve been feeling this,” said Colombia assistant coach Angelo Marsiglia.

“But look, the game and the tournament still continues so we’ll go step by step. We have a very mature team and they know what they want.”

Germany's loss was particularly worrying because it wasn't just limited to football skills; they were also clearly outmatched in terms of physical prowess on the field.

“It’s up to us,” said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. “It’s up to us how we play and it’s our job to do that. I’m really not worried that we won’t make it through.”

