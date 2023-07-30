Cricket fans upset over potential coaching shakeup by PCB

The PCB is considering making significant changes to the coaching staff.

Fans argue that the coaching staff has already shown signs of positive change.

Some analysts have also raised concerns about the lack of transparency.

Only a few months after their recent appointment, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come under fire over allegations that they are considering a significant change of the coaching staff for the national squad. Cricket fans and internet users all around the country are incensed by the news and are debating the stability and wisdom of such a choice.

The PCB made news in early 2023 when it revealed a new coaching staff to guide the Pakistan cricket team. After some disappointing performances, the team’s appointment was heralded as a new beginning. Mickey Arthur, the team director, Grant Bradburn, the head coach for the team, Andrew Puttick, Morne Morkel, Cliffe Deacon, the physiotherapist, and Drikus Saaimon, the strength and conditioning coach, made up the newly hired staff.

Recent reports indicate that the PCB is reconsidering its decision regarding the coaching setup, particularly with regard to Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn. This potential shift has caused outrage among cricket enthusiasts, who are perplexed by the idea of making changes to the coaching panel so soon after their appointment that they have had enough time to make a meaningful impact.

Fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment, emphasizing the importance of continuity in coaching. Despite the coaching staff having only a short period with the team, many supporters argue that they have already shown signs of positive change and improvement in certain aspects of the players’ performances. The recent 2-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka on their away series is seen as evidence of the coaching setup’s influence on the team.

One cricket pundit wrote, “Would be a mistake of monumental proportions, no foreign coach would ever set foot in Pakistan again, Please enlighten us to the thinking behind this, or is it a case of jobs for the boys, certainly comes across that way, once again alienating fans en masse”.

Another sports journalist expressed concern about the impact of such decisions on the team’s progress, stating, “Having been hearing the news stories doing the rounds of a possible exit of the new team management under the new PCB setup. Let me put it in simple words that it would be stupidity of the highest order if we even look to take that route especially how we have kick-started and unlocked the potential of playing positive cricket”

Amidst the controversy surrounding the potential changes to the coaching setup in the PCB, some analysts have raised concerns about the lack of transparency in the decision-making process. The public outcry has intensified, with cricket fans urging the PCB to take the sentiments of the masses into account and carefully assess the possible implications of any coaching changes.

Stability, trust, and patience are vital elements for a successful cricket team, and fans are hoping that the cricket board will consider these factors seriously. The growing demands for continuity and stability in Pakistan’s coaching arrangements are being closely watched, and it remains to be seen how the PCB will respond to the calls for greater transparency and a well-thought-out approach to coaching decisions.

