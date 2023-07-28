Cricket World Cup 2023: Pak vs Ind match to be rescheduled

The schedule for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India has not yet been finalized.

One of the matches that could be affected is India vs Pakistan.

The match could be rescheduled to a day earlier due to security concerns.

With only three months till the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off, the organizing Indian Cricket board said that the schedule would be changed. One of the affected matches could be the Oct. 15 India vs Pakistan humdinger in Ahmedabad.

The World Cup schedule is typically released a year before the event, but the fixtures for the tournament in India, which begins on October 5, weren’t made public until last month.

Fans who intend to travel to India for the tournament have been inconvenienced by the excessive delay, and Indian Board Secretary Jay Shah stated even the timetable released last month is not official.

“Two or three boards have written in, asking to change based on the logistical challenges,” Shah told reporters on Thursday.

“There are some matches where there is only a two-day gap, so it will be difficult to play and then travel next day.”

“We are working out with the ICC, and we should be able to clear it in two or three days,” he said, referring to the governing International Cricket Council.

The organizers of the match have not yet announced the details regarding when and where fans can purchase tickets. An ICC spokesperson stated that the decision on ticket sales would be made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to media reports, the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match might be rescheduled to a day earlier due to concerns about adequate police security on October 15, which marks the beginning of a Hindu festival.

India and Pakistan have a long history of rivalry since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947, and they have engaged in three wars since then. Tensions between the two countries persist, and they continue to be fierce rivals in cricket.

Pakistan has mentioned that they would need government permission to travel to India for the World Cup. However, the ICC remains hopeful that Pakistan will be able to participate in the tournament.

Over the past decade, India and Pakistan have only faced each other in multi-team events at neutral venues, due to the sensitive political relations between the two nations.

