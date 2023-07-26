Cricket World Cup: Pak vs Ind clash to be rescheduled to another date

The Pak vs Ind World Cup 2023 clash might be rescheduled.

Security agencies have advised the BCCI to reconsider the itinerary.

The World Cup will begin on October 5.

According to Indian media reports on Wednesday, the highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and India, initially scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad, might be rescheduled.

The reason behind this possible change is that the match falls on the first day of Navratri, a festival widely celebrated with mass participation in Gujarat. As a result, security agencies have advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider the itinerary.

The BCCI is currently considering the options, and a decision on whether to move the match to October 14 instead of the original date will be announced soon, as stated by a top BCCI official who preferred to remain anonymous, according to the local Indian media.

“We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of traveling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri.”

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has sent a letter to the associations hosting matches for the ICC World Cup 2023, inviting them to attend a meeting in New Delhi on July 27.

During this meeting, the board is expected to discuss the security concerns surrounding the Ahmedabad venue and potentially finalize a new date for the much-awaited clash between Pakistan and India.

It should be noted that the World Cup will feature 10 teams competing across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the tournament opener and the final taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

