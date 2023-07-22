DC United trainer fired over “discriminatory hand gesture”

A trainer working for DC United was dismissed from their position.

The decision came after the team discovered the “discriminatory hand gesture” in a post.

The club expressed a strong stance against racism and discrimination.

Advertisement

A trainer working for DC United, the MLS football club in Washington DC, has been dismissed from their position due to making a gesture that has been considered by some as a hate symbol.

The decision was made after the team discovered a “discriminatory hand gesture” in a post shared on social media on Thursday. The team did not disclose the identity of the trainer involved.

The post, which has since been deleted, depicted the staff posing on the National Mall, with one individual seen making the “OK” symbol, which has been associated with racist connotations.

The termination of the trainer’s employment is effective immediately, following an internal review conducted by the team, as stated in their brief announcement on Friday.

“There is no place for racism, homophobia, misogyny, or discrimination of any kind in our sport and world and DC United does not tolerate any acts of this nature.”

The origin of the thumb-and-forefinger ‘OK’ hand gesture becoming associated with “white power” is not clear. It seems to have started as an online hoax or trolling tactic before being adopted by some far-right sympathizers.

Advertisement

In 2018, a member of the US Coast Guard was fired for making a hand gesture on live TV.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) added the gesture to a list of hate symbols in 2019, but they also acknowledged that it can still be used innocently to show approval of something.

Therefore, it is essential to be cautious not to jump to conclusions about the intent behind someone using the gesture.

DC United’s head coach, Wayne Rooney, is a former UK footballer, but it is unclear if he was involved in the decision to fire the trainer over the hand gesture incident.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Saudi Professional League is Superior to MLS Ronaldo states that he has no plans to return to European clubs...

Advertisement