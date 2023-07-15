Declan Rice sets transfer record as he leaves West Ham United

Manchester, Britain: West Ham United have confirmed that England midfielder Declan Rice is leaving the club in a transfer deal that sets a new record for British clubs.

The 24-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, played a key role in West Ham’s success in winning the Europa Conference League and securing a 14th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

“Everyone at West Ham United should be very proud of the part we have played in his journey from the Academy of Football at Chadwell Heath to becoming the most valuable young player in English football,” said West Ham joint chair David Sullivan in a statement.

Declan Rice joined West Ham United in 2017 and played in over 240 matches for the club. He became captain following Mark Noble’s retirement last year.

Rice had one year remaining on his contract with West Ham, with the possibility of extending it for one more year.

Sullivan stated, “I would like to make it clear to our supporters that we did not want to sell Declan. We wanted to build our team around him and made a series of improved, long-term contract offers to secure his future.”

“However, once Declan made it clear that he wished to move on and seek a new challenge, the Club felt it would not be right to stand in his way, acting in the best interests of West Ham United.”

Declan Rice, who began his youth career at Chelsea’s academy before transferring to West Ham at the age of 14, will depart from the club in East London after a decade.

“I knew from the very first moment I walked into Chadwell Heath (training ground) that I had found another place I could call home,” Rice stated in a lengthy letter to West Ham supporters.

“I look back now and realize how crucial my time at Chadwell Heath was in shaping me, as a footballer and as a man… I found the perfect place to build my confidence, enabling my focus, determination, and ambition to flourish.

“I want you to know how tough a decision it has been for me to leave an environment that I have loved and cherished so much. Ultimately, though, it has only ever been about my ambition to play at the very highest level of the game.”

Rice is linked with a move to Arsenal as they aim to close the gap at the top of the league after finishing second to Manchester City last season. Additionally, Arsenal will make their return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016–17.