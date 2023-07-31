Advertisement
Derrick Lewis celebrates in unusual way after victory by TKO at UFC 291

Derrick Lewis celebrates in unusual way after victory by TKO at UFC 291

Articles
Derrick Lewis celebrates in unusual way after victory by TKO at UFC 291

Derrick Lewis celebrating after victory at the UFC 291 via TKO

  • Derrick Lewis defeated Marcos Rogerio de Lima via TKO at the UFC 291.
  • Lewis set a UFC record with his 14th knockout victory.
  • Lewis’s raunchy celebration after the fight stole the show.
The fighting display by Derrick Lewis at UFC 291 was exceptional; on Saturday night, he defeated Marcos Rogerio de Lima via TKO in less than a minute.

Fans will remember the heavyweight fight at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City most for what happened after his victory, though.

The 38-year-old went rogue in his celebration when the referee stopped the bout due to a stunning flying knee from Lewis at the beginning of the fight, lowering his pants and waving them in the air while also thrusting his hips in the direction of his downed opponent.

Lewis did not disappoint during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“I just wanted to throw some bulls–t and see if it landed, and it did,” said Lewis of his flying knee.

When Rogerio de Lima appeared to be caught off guard by the move, a flurry of head punches helped him secure the TKO victory. Lewis set a record with the 14th knockout of a UFC opponent.

