Djokovic hints at retirement after Wimbledon loss to Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

Djokovic hinted at the possibility of retirement, stating uncertainty about how long he will continue playing.

Djokovic displayed frustration by smashing his racket during the match.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis star, hinted at a potential retirement following his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic with a score of 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, ending Djokovic’s 34-win streak, which included four consecutive titles. This victory also made Alcaraz the first player outside of Djokovic, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer to win Wimbledon in the last two decades.

Djokovic responded to his defeat by suggesting retirement, admitting uncertainty about how long he will continue playing. When asked about his future, Djokovic humorously said, “I would hope so, for my sake,” implying that Alcaraz would remain on the tennis tour for a long time, but he was unsure about his own longevity in the sport.

After losing his temper, Djokovic displayed his frustration by smashing his racket, which resulted in boos from the fans and a warning from the match official. When questioned about his actions, Djokovic dismissed the incident, referring to it as frustration and highlighting the crucial points he lost during the match.

Carlos Alcaraz expressed his admiration for Djokovic despite defeating him. Alcaraz credited Djokovic as his inspiration, mentioning that he had been watching Djokovic win tournaments since he was born. Alcaraz praised Djokovic for his statement that “36 is the new 26” and acknowledged that Djokovic has made it a reality.

Djokovic also commended Alcaraz, mentioning that he anticipated facing difficulties against him on clay and hard courts. The Serbian player recognized Alcaraz’s talent and potential in their encounter.

With Djokovic’s loss at Wimbledon, Roger Federer still holds the record for the most Wimbledon titles, having won the prestigious tournament eight times. It is worth noting that Alcaraz became the first player to defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon in six years, and he is the only player besides Andy Murray to achieve this feat on Centre Court in the last ten years.

Advertisement

Also Read Abdullah Shafique Becomes 4th Fastest Pakistani to reach 1000 Test Runs Shafique Becomes 4th Fastest Pakistani to 1000 Test Runs. He achieved this...