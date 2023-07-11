Djokovic asked Wimbledon to start matches earlier on Centre Court.

Djokovic says that these times are too late.

Wimbledon has a curfew that starts at 11 p.m. local time.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic has asked Wimbledon to start matches earlier on Centre Court so that players do not have to play for two days in a row. Djokovic himself had to play his match against Hubert Hurkacz over two days because of the curfew, and he says that it is not fair to the players to have to do that.

The current schedule at Wimbledon has matches starting at 1:00 pm on Court One and 1:30 pm on Centre Court. Djokovic says that these times are too late, and that matches should start at 11:00 am or even earlier. He believes that this would give players more time to rest and recover, and would also make it more fair to the spectators who have to stay up late to watch the matches.

Djokovic’s request is supported by other players, including Andy Murray. Murray says that the current schedule is “unfair” to the players, and that it is “not good for the sport.”

It remains to be seen whether Wimbledon will change its schedule in response to Djokovic’s request. However, his comments have certainly put the issue on the agenda.

“I think the matches could be pushed to at least start at 12:00. I think it would make a difference,” Djokovic was quoted as saying by BBC.

“I think there are different ways that I’m sure they will address this issue and try to avoid having these kinds of problems in the future,” he added.

Advertisement

However, the All England Lawn Tennis Club CEO, Sally Bolton has said there was no guarantee an earlier start time would be considered on Centre Court for next year’s tournament.

“Matches are happening at a time when theyâ€™re accessible to people. Weâ€™re seeing (TV) viewing figures that are beyond our expectations and beyond previous years. So, I think they probably speak for themselves,” Bolton said.

Wimbledon has a curfew that starts at 11 p.m. local time. The curfew has been in place since 2009, when the new roof was installed on Centre Court. If a match is still going on at 11 p.m., it will be suspended and resumed the following day.

In a statement released in 2018, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) said: “The 11pm curfew is a Planning Condition applied to balance the consideration of the local residents with the scale of an international tennis event that takes place in a residential area.

The challenge of transport connectivity and getting visitors home safely is also a key consideration. The curfew was introduced for the opening of the Centre Court roof in 2009.”

Also Read Wimbledon 2023: Vondrousova stuns Pegula to reach Wimbledon semifinals Vondrousova defeated No.4 seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. She is only...