Dwayne Bravo Hits Longest Six in Major League Cricket History

Dwayne Bravo scored 76 runs off 39 deliveries.

Bravo’s six against Anrich Nortje in the 17th over.

Texas Super Kings lost match by a narrow margin of 6 runs.

Advertisement

During a recent match between Texas Super Kings (TSK) and Washington Freedom (WF), former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo showcased his exceptional batting skills.

Despite TSK experiencing a shaky start and losing wickets early on, Bravo single-handedly held his ground and played a remarkable innings of 76 runs off 39 deliveries.

He smashed 11 boundaries, including six sixes. Unfortunately, Bravo’s outstanding performance could not prevent TSK from losing the match by a narrow margin of just six runs.

However, one particular highlight was Bravo’s massive six against South Africa’s Anrich Nortje in the 17th over, which sailed beyond the stadium boundaries.