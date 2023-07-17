Dwayne Bravo Hits Longest Six in Major League Cricket History

  • Dwayne Bravo scored 76 runs off 39 deliveries.
  • Bravo’s six against Anrich Nortje in the 17th over.
  • Texas Super Kings lost match by a narrow margin of 6 runs.
During a recent match between Texas Super Kings (TSK) and Washington Freedom (WF), former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo showcased his exceptional batting skills.

Despite TSK experiencing a shaky start and losing wickets early on, Bravo single-handedly held his ground and played a remarkable innings of 76 runs off 39 deliveries.

He smashed 11 boundaries, including six sixes. Unfortunately, Bravo’s outstanding performance could not prevent TSK from losing the match by a narrow margin of just six runs.

However, one particular highlight was Bravo’s massive six against South Africa’s Anrich Nortje in the 17th over, which sailed beyond the stadium boundaries.

Bravo confidently dispatched Nortje’s short-ball over the mid-wicket region, resulting in the tournament’s most substantial six, measured at a remarkable distance of 106 meters.

Following a narrow loss by a mere six runs, Texas Super Kings (TSK) currently hold the third position on the points table with 2 points.

This placement is attributed to their commendable run rate of 1.575. On the other hand, Washington Freedom (WF) occupies the fourth position with an equal number of points but a negative run rate of -0.014.

Points Table

Schedule of remaining matches

Grand Prairie Stadium

Monday, July 17: Texas Super Kings v MI New York

Tuesday, July 18: Los Angeles Knight Riders v San Francisco Unicorns

Church Street Park

Thursday, July 20: Washington Freedom v Los Angeles Knight Riders

Friday, July 21: Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings

Saturday, July 22: Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns

Sunday, July 23: Los Angeles Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas

Sunday, July 23: MI New York v Washington Freedom

Monday, July 24: San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings

Tuesday, July 25: MI New York v Seattle Orcas

Grand Prairie Stadium

Thursday, July 27: Eliminator – Seed three v Seed four

Thursday, July 27: Qualifier – Seed one v Seed two

Friday, July 28: Challenger – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator

Sunday, July 30: Championship – Winner Qualifier v Winner Challenge

