Emerging Asia Cup: Fans criticize commentators talking about “best of three final”

Pakistan A defeated India A by 128 runs to retain their title.

Indian pundits talked about the possibility of a “best of three final.”

Test captain Rohit Sharma had previously proposed a three-match series.

In Colombo on Sunday, during the match that would determine the winner of the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup, cricket fans made fun of Indian commentators who were talking about the “best of three final.”

Just as their side was about to lose, Indian pundits brought up the possibility of a “best of three final” during the final.

“Every time, there should be a best of three final. So that teams have a chance to make a comeback,” said the commentator.

“There is no harm in having best of three final,” the fellow commentator replied.

Pehla match, try match hota hai…. — affansive (@Hyderaffan) July 23, 2023

Bro aap series hi khelo. Tournament ka mtlb aap ko nahii samj ai ga — Mishal21 (@Mishal216) July 24, 2023

Best of three finals 😂😂😂😂😭 Abbey toh phir woh final kis baat ka hua. Advertisement — Roheena (@RoheenaMurad) July 24, 2023

After India’s loss to Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final last month, Test captain Rohit Sharma earlier proposed a three-match series. India lost in the world championship final for the second time in a row.

“I would love that [a three-match final],” Rohit had said. “But is there a time? That’s the big question. Honestly, in a big event like this, you need to have fair opportunities for both teams.

“A three-match series would be nice but it’s about finding that window, where it can fit in. An event like this you work hard for two years and then you only have one shot at it,” he had added.

Even former Indian cricket players, who think a tournament’s championship game should be win-or-go-home, slammed Rohit’s remarks.

