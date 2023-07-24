Emerging Asia Cup Final: Tayyab Tahir reveals the secret behind his successful batting

Tayyab Tahir was named Pakistan A’s player of the day in the Emerging Asia Cup final.

Babar Azam’s counsel played a crucial role in Tahir’s success.

Pakistan secured a convincing victory against India by 128 runs.

Tayyab Tahir, who was selected as Pakistan A’s player of the day, explained how Babar Azam’s counsel helped him defeat India in the Emerging Asia Cup final on Sunday in Colombo.

According to the 29-year-old, Azam advised him to maintain his composure and the runs would come.

“Babar Azam told me to remain calm and easy. He said just enjoy the game and you will win,” Tahir said after the match. “Obviously he is a world-class player who has played in many matches like this. He also said we will win the match one-sided and that is what happened.”

Tahir also discussed his approach to the current game.

“I just told myself that I have to stay on the crease. I knew that the longer I stay on the crease, the more runs I will be able to score. This was the plan and it worked.

“No one comes into the ground while thinking of a hundred. When you are in the 90s, you naturally start to play more carefully but I told myself that it is a big match, so I have to score big as well,” he added.

In the end, Tahir expressed gratitude to his family and the team’s staff for their unwavering support.

Under the captaincy of Mohammad Haris, Pakistan secured a resounding victory against India, winning by a significant margin of 128 runs to claim the title.

Tahir played a crucial role in Pakistan’s triumph, scoring a remarkable century to set a formidable total while batting first.

Initially, Pakistan faced a challenging situation, losing five wickets for just 187 runs. However, Tahir took charge of the game, aggressively attacking the Indian bowlers, and scored an impressive 108 runs off just 71 balls. His innings included 12 fours and four sixes, showcasing a remarkable strike rate of 152.11.

In their pursuit of the target of 353 runs, India A struggled and were eventually bowled out for 224 runs in 40 overs.

Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem proved to be a major headache for the Indian team, claiming three important wickets, including those of Abhishek Sharma, who scored 61, captain Yash Dull, who was on 39 off 41 balls, and Harshit Rana, who managed 13 runs. Muqeem conceded 66 runs in his 10 overs.

