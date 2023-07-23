Emerging Asia Cup: Pakistan thrashes India by 128 runs to win title

Pakistan thrashes India by 128 runs to win title.

Coach Mohammad Masroor attributed Pakistan’s victory against India in the Emerging Asia Cup final in Colombo to a crucial X-factor.

The Men in Green secured a commanding 128-run victory in the title match, with Mohammad Haris leading the team as captain.

In an earlier group match, Pakistan A suffered a one-sided defeat against India, with the Blues winning by eight wickets and Sui Sadharsan scoring a century.

Masroor clarified that Pakistan intentionally did not field a full-strength team during the group stage against India since they had already qualified for the semifinals. This strategic decision allowed them to rest key players and prepare for the knockout stage, where they eventually emerged victorious in the final.

“We didn’t play our full strength team in group stage match against India because we had already qualified for the semis. We rested both Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir, they proved to be the surprise package for India today,” Masroor said.

Tayyab Tahir and Sufiyan Muqeem played crucial roles in Pakistan’s victory against India in the final match today.

Pakistan set a challenging target of 353 runs, mainly thanks to Tahir’s outstanding century. The team faced a tough situation after losing five wickets for just 187 runs, but Tahir’s aggressive approach against the Indian bowlers proved pivotal. He scored an impressive 108 runs off only 71 balls, smashing 12 fours and four sixes, with a remarkable strike rate of 152.11.

In India’s second inning, they made a promising start, scoring 64 runs without losing any wickets in the initial seven overs. Their aggressive performance hinted at a possible successful chase, but the game turned around when Arshad Iqbal, the hero of the semi-final against Bangladesh A, dismissed Sudharsan for just 29 runs.

On the other hand, Sufiyan Muqeem troubled the Indian team significantly, taking three crucial wickets, including those of opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored 61 runs, captain Yash Dull, who was set at 39 off 41 balls, and Harshit Rana, who scored 13 runs. He conceded 66 runs in his ten overs but played a vital role in breaking India’s momentum.

Overall, both Tahir and Muqeem’s performances were instrumental in Pakistan’s victory, securing the championship title.

