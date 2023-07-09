England Stuns Australia, Keeps Ashes Alive with Epic Victory

Ashes 2023: England lost early wickets as they still trail by 196 runs
Mark Wood took a five-wicket haul to help England dismiss Australia for...
Headingley Cricket Ground witnesses England’s thrilling three-wicket victory over Australia in the third Ashes Test.
On day four, England successfully chased down the target of 251 runs in the 50th over, powered by Harry Brook’s pivotal innings of 75 runs.
This remarkable win marks England’s first triumph in the Ashes series, although Australia still holds a 2-1 lead in the overall standings.
The match-winning moment…
Chris Woakes, what a man
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2023
In the third Ashes Test at Headingley Cricket Ground, England embarked on day four with a solid start at 27-0 while chasing a manageable target of 251 runs.
Despite having two full days to accomplish the task, the English team opted for an aggressive “BazBall” approach, aiming to complete the chase within 50 overs during the second session of the day.
During their pursuit, Harry Brook played a pivotal innings that ensured victory for England. Notably, Brook’s remarkable performance also propelled him to become the fastest player in Test Cricket history to reach 1,000 runs, achieving the milestone in just 1,058 balls.
Australia’s Mitchell Starc proved to be a formidable challenge for England, taking five wickets. Among his victims was Ben Stokes, who had contributed significantly to England’s decent first-innings total with 80 runs, as well as Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, and Jonny Bairstow.
Starc’s spell caused trouble for the Englishmen throughout their innings.
Harry Brook has reached 1000 Test runs in fewer balls than any other cricketer
— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 9, 2023
With a crucial boundary, Chris Woakes played a pivotal innings of 32 runs that sealed the victory for the host team.
Mark Wood emerged as the Player of the Match, impressively taking seven wickets across two innings. In addition to his outstanding bowling performance, Wood showcased his batting prowess in the first inning, unleashing a remarkable cameo of 24 runs off just eight deliveries.
His explosive knock included three sixes and a four. Wood also contributed 16 runs off eight balls in the second innings.
The heroics of Harry Brook, the resilience displayed by Chris Woakes, and the six-hitting prowess of Mark Wood collectively ensured that England kept their hopes alive in the series.
ENGLAND WIN!
Must win. Did win!
COME ON! 💪 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/x9VfxLRRbUAdvertisement
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2023
The upcoming Test at Old Trafford promises to be a captivating spectacle, with both Australia and England having distinct motivations.
The Aussies are eager to secure the series victory, while the Englishmen are determined to fight until the last moment to keep their hopes of winning the series alive before the final Test.
Here is the schedule for the remaining Ashes matches:
