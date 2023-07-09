England Stuns Australia, Keeps Ashes Alive with Epic Victory

In the third Ashes Test at Headingley Cricket Ground, England embarked on day four with a solid start at 27-0 while chasing a manageable target of 251 runs.

Despite having two full days to accomplish the task, the English team opted for an aggressive “BazBall” approach, aiming to complete the chase within 50 overs during the second session of the day.

During their pursuit, Harry Brook played a pivotal innings that ensured victory for England. Notably, Brook’s remarkable performance also propelled him to become the fastest player in Test Cricket history to reach 1,000 runs, achieving the milestone in just 1,058 balls.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc proved to be a formidable challenge for England, taking five wickets. Among his victims was Ben Stokes, who had contributed significantly to England’s decent first-innings total with 80 runs, as well as Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, and Jonny Bairstow.

Starc’s spell caused trouble for the Englishmen throughout their innings.