Alex Carey under-armed the ball at the stumps after Bairstow left his crease.

The incident sparked a hostile reaction from the crowd at Lord’s.

Bairstow felt hard done by and doesn’t expect anyone to leave their crease in the third test.

Following Jonny Bairstow’s contentious dismissal at Lord’s, England batsman Joe Root has pleaded for calm but indicated he anticipates pyrotechnics from his fellow Yorkshireman in the third Ashes test against Australia, which begins on Thursday.

On the penultimate day of the second test, when Australia was leading the five-game series 2-0 and Bairstow had left his crease at the conclusion of an over, wicketkeeper Alex Carey of Australia under-armed the ball at the stumps.

Following the legal but, in the eyes of many, unsportsmanlike ejection of Australia’s players, the mood at the stadium swiftly turned hostile toward their teammates.

At Lord’s, members of the MCC also verbally harassed Pat Cummins’ team, and Root claimed there was a boundary that should not be crossed.

“Support England,” he said. “I think that’s the most important thing, that you come in to support your nation, doesn’t need to go beyond that.

“It shouldn’t ever go beyond that.”

Joe Root expected wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow would be fired up for the third test.

“Jonny thrives off things like this,” Root said.

“I’m sure he will want to entertain the local crowd. I think it is set up nicely for him, but you have still got to go and do it.”

“I don’t think he took it great. I don’t think anyone would they?

“He felt a bit hard done by. I don’t think anyone will be leaving their crease (this week).”

