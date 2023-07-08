Exciting New Faces in West Indies Squad for First Test against India

CWI has announced their squad for the first Test against India.

Rahkeem Cornwall last played a Test match in November 2021.

The upcoming Caribbean tour marks the initial matches.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced their squad for the first Test against India, which will take place from July 12 to 17. Two new players, Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze, have been included in the squad, marking their first-time selection.

Additionally, Rahkeem Cornwall, who last played a Test match in November 2021, and Jomel Warrican, a left-arm spinner who was not part of the tour to South Africa in February, have also been named in the squad.

Following their elimination in the qualifiers, West Indies, a two-time champion, did not qualify for this year’s Cricket World Cup. As a result, they have shifted their focus to the upcoming Test series against India.

“Going into the series, we know it will be a challenge as we start the new cycle of the ICC Test Match Championship. We want to build and improve and strive to move up the ladder,” said Lead Selector Desmond Haynes in a statement.

“We were very impressed with the batting approach of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent ‘A’ team tour of Bangladesh. These are two young players who scored well and played with great maturity and we believe they deserve a chance.”

Haynes stated that due to Gudakesh Motie, a left-arm spinner, being unavailable due to injury, this opened up a chance for Cornwall and Warrican to contribute in the bowling aspect.

“They have both played in test matches before and are capable of doing the job,” he said.

The upcoming Caribbean tour marks the initial matches for both the West Indies and India in the ICC World Test Championship for the period of 2023-2025.

Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

