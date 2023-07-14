FIFA Women’s World Cup: 20,000 complementary tickets to be offered to NZ

FIFA is giving away free tickets to the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Soccer isn’t as popular in New Zealand.

New Zealand national team has never won a World Cup match.

According to a FIFA announcement, 20,000 free tickets would be given away for Women’s World Cup games in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Dunedin.

Concerns over the slow ticket sales in New Zealand led to this decision. The majority of the 1 million tickets that have been sold so far have gone to co-hosts Australia, whose national team, the “Matildas,” is thought to be a serious contender for the championship. Sales of tickets in New Zealand have been slower because the “Football Ferns” haven’t won in any of their previous five World Cup appearances and because soccer is less popular there.

FIFA’s main women’s football officer, Sarai Bareman, recognized that the sport’s lack of popularity in New Zealand makes it difficult to draw crowds to soccer stadiums. A further 5,000 free tickets for games in the four host cities of New Zealand are being provided by Xero, the event’s official partner this year, in an effort to increase attendance.

Jacinda Ardern, a former leader of New Zealand, has also used social media to raise awareness of the competition. She encouraged followers to take advantage of the tickets that are still available and share in the excitement in an Instagram post, expressing how thrilled she was to host such a big event.

The Women’s World Cup campaign for New Zealand’s national side, the Football Ferns, will begin on July 20 in Auckland against past winners Norway. Free tickets are being distributed in an effort to draw in a larger crowd and foster a lively atmosphere in the stadiums throughout the competition, showcasing the skill and passion of women’s football on a grand scale.

