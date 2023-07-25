FIFA Women’s World Cup: Alex Morgan Targets Improvement Ahead of Netherlands Clash

Advertisement Alex Morgan Targets Improvement Ahead of Netherlands Clash.

USWNT will face a tough test against the Netherlands. Star player Alex Morgan expressed that the United States has not fully demonstrated their true capabilities and needs to find their rhythm on the field. As her team prepares to take on the Netherlands in Wellington on Thursday, they remember their previous encounters, where the Dutch lost 2-0 in the last World Cup final and faced a penalty defeat against the US in the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals two years ago.

“This is going to be an incredibly difficult match up, very challenging,” said Morgan, who is competing in the tournament for the fourth time.

“We watched the Netherlands the other night, and they have a lot of the same players as we played them in the World Cup four years ago.”

Netherlands, ranked ninth, will face the four-time World Cup champions, the United States, in Group E. Despite missing their record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema, the Netherlands is still anticipated to present a significant challenge. The United States showed a strong defense during their 3-0 win against Vietnam on Saturday, but they squandered several opportunities to score. Alex Morgan, who missed a penalty in the first half against Vietnam, admitted that there is room for improvement.

“We saw a lot of glimpses of our potential, but I feel like we weren’t always clicking on the field. I feel like some of the plays that we had were a little forced or rushed,” said Morgan.

“We know that we have to be at our best, and we’re doing everything we can at the training field, in the meetings, watching video, doing everything we can. But this is going to be a very big match up.”

