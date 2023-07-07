The Brazilian Women’s World Cup team arrived in Australia.

The plane paid tribute to Iranian human rights demonstrators.

FIFA declared that captains at the World Cup would be allowed to wear armbands.

On a jet decorated with a tribute to Iranian human rights demonstrators, the Brazilian Women’s World Cup team departed for Australia for the 2023 tournament. The portraits of Amir Nasr-Azadani and Mahsa Amini, who have emerged as icons of Iran’s anti-government demonstrations, could be seen on the aircraft’s tail as it touched down in Brisbane earlier this week.

On the side of the jet, slogans supporting women’s rights and freedom of expression, such as “No woman should be forced to cover her head” and “No man should be hanged for saying this,” were also prominently displayed.

“NO WOMAN SHOULD BE FORCED TO COVER HER HEAD.” 💪 🇧🇷’s Team touches down at the World Cup on a plane paying tribute to Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody after being arrested for “improperly” wearing her hijab. (1/2)

pic.twitter.com/1qfKjqjCXJ Advertisement — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 6, 2023

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said that it had nothing to do with the messages that were being broadcast on the aircraft. The CBF made it clear that they had chartered the private aircraft and that the owner of the aircraft was in charge of the messages. According to Australian local broadcaster, Enrique Pieyro, an Argentine film producer, is the owner of the charter aircraft.

Mahsa Amini’s passing in September of the previous year served as the catalyst for the Iranian protests. The morality police in Iran detained a young woman named Amini for reportedly not donning her headscarf correctly. Her passing provoked protests across the country, drawing attention to women’s abuse and long-standing political and economic grievances in Iran. The protests presented a substantial domestic challenge to Iran’s governing religious system, which was in response severely put down.

Amir Nasr-Azadani, a well-known Iranian footballer, has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of three security guards in the Isfahan protests. He has been accused of engaging in rioting against the government, a crime that is punishable by death in Iran. Nasr-Azadani had already received a 26-year prison term. Their placement on the aircraft acts as a potent sign of support for the Iranian protesters and their struggle for human rights.

Brazil is a member of Group F for the forthcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup together with France, Jamaica, and Panama. While the tournament itself begins on July 20, their campaign will get under way on July 24 in Adelaide. FIFA recently declared that team captains at the Women’s World Cup would be allowed to wear armbands in support of a variety of social causes, such as peace, inclusion, and gender equality. This action demonstrates FIFA’s dedication to using the platform of women’s football to advance significant social issues.

