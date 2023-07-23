FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands Edge Debutants Portugal 1-0

Netherlands defeated Portugal 1-0 in their Group E match.

Stefanie van der Gragt scored the only goal for Netherlands.

Portugal had a few chances to equalize.

In the FIFA Women’s World Cup match at Dunedin Stadium, the Netherlands, who were finalists in 2019, demonstrated their dominance by defeating FIFA debutantes Portugal with a 1-0 victory in Group E on Sunday.

Defender Stefanie van der Gragt scored a goal in the first half, which proved to be decisive in securing the win for the Netherlands against Portugal.

With this victory, the Netherlands climbed to the second position in Group E, just below the reigning world champions, the USA, based on goal difference.

Stefanie van der Gragt made history during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by scoring the earliest goal ever for the Netherlands in the tournament. This breakthrough came in the 13th minute when Stefanie's strong header from Sherida Spitse's corner found the back of the net at the edge of the six-yard box. Although the goal was initially disallowed due to Jill Roord being in an offside position, a VAR review determined that she had no impact on the play, leading to the goal being rightfully awarded to the Netherlands.

Portugal failed to create any scoring chances in the first half, and the second half began much like the first.

Ines Periera, the Portuguese goalkeeper, made a crucial save to deny Danielle van de Donk, and she was called into action again when Lineth Beerensteyn had a shot on target.

Portugal’s best opportunity to score came in the last 10 minutes of regular time when substitute Fatima Pinto found space in the Netherlands’ penalty area and forced a save from Daphne van Domselaar.

However, it was the Netherlands who managed to secure a narrow victory and earn three points in the end.

