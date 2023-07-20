FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand stun Norway 1-0 in Women’s World Cup opener

New Zealand Stuns Norway 1-0 in Opening Match.

Hannah Wilkinson’s Goal Gives New Zealand Historic Win.

Football Ferns Secure First World Cup Win in 15 Years.

On Thursday, New Zealand achieved a significant milestone by securing a historic victory at a nearly packed Eden Park.

They narrowly defeated Norway with a 1-0 scoreline in the opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

This win marks a turning point for New Zealand as they had previously struggled in their campaign performances. Over the course of five World Cup appearances, the team had endured a disappointing streak of 15 games without a single victory.

The crucial goal that led to their triumph was netted by Hannah Wilkinson in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 42,137 spectators.

However, New Zealand missed the chance to extend their lead as Ria Percival’s penalty was denied by the woodwork, according to reports.

The ninth edition of the Women's World Cup, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20. This marks the first time the tournament is being hosted by two countries and features an expanded format with 32 participating teams. Tragically, a shooting incident occurred in Auckland on Thursday morning, resulting in the deaths of three people, including the gunman, and injuring six others. This unfortunate event has cast a shadow over the outlook of the Women's World Cup.

“FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims following the incident,” said the organisation, which also observed a moment of silence before the match’s kickoff.

In a historically challenging match against Norway, New Zealand decided to field Alexandra Riley for her fifth World Cup appearance. On the other side, Norway’s formidable attack was led by Ada Hegerberg, the women’s Ballon d’Or winner, creating an intense showdown.

The first half of the game lacked excitement, as no goals were scored. However, New Zealand came back stronger after halftime, displaying excellent coordination. Jacqui Hand initiated an impressive play from their own half, sprinting down the right side and delivering a precise pass to Wilkinson, who easily tapped in the ball from close range, securing her third World Cup goal.

Norway came close to equalizing in the 81st minute, but Tuva Hansen’s attempt hit the crossbar, denying them a goal.

A critical moment arose in the 90th minute when a penalty was awarded to New Zealand after a VAR review. Unfortunately, Percival missed the chance, hitting the crossbar, causing a tense moment for the team and fans.

As the match neared its end, Norway made a final push, but New Zealand’s strong defense thwarted their efforts.

When the final whistle blew, the stadium erupted with cheers, and some players couldn’t hold back their tears as they celebrated their historic victory.

