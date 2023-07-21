Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria holds Canada to goalless draw

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria holds Canada to goalless draw

Articles
Advertisement
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria holds Canada to goalless draw

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria holds Canada to goalless draw

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Canada and Nigeria Play to Goalless Draw.
  • Christine Sinclair’s Penalty Save Spoils Canada’s Chances.
  • Nigeria Hold Canada to 0-0 Draw.
Advertisement

In their Group B opener at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Canada and Nigeria played to a goalless draw on Friday.

Canada had a stronger start, but despite being the reigning Olympic champion, they couldn’t score a goal. Nigeria made tactical changes and took some powerful shots before halftime, but neither team managed to break the deadlock.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the 50th minute, Canada was given a penalty opportunity, but Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made an impressive save to deny 40-year-old forward Christine Sinclair’s shot.

Despite this, both teams adopted a more assertive and aggressive style of play in the remaining time, yet they were unable to score any goals, according to a report.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Deborah Abiodun of Nigeria received a red card for a reckless tackle during the eighth minute of stoppage time, but Canada was unable to take advantage of their extra player.

Moving forward in Group B, Canada’s next match is against Ireland on July 26, while Nigeria will face co-host Australia the day after.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain cruise to 3-0 win over Costa Rica in World Cup opener
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain cruise to 3-0 win over Costa Rica in World Cup opener

Spain won the match 3-0. Gonzalez, Bonmati, and Hermoso scored for Spain....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story