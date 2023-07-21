FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria holds Canada to goalless draw

Deborah Abiodun of Nigeria received a red card for a reckless tackle during the eighth minute of stoppage time, but Canada was unable to take advantage of their extra player.

Moving forward in Group B, Canada’s next match is against Ireland on July 26, while Nigeria will face co-host Australia the day after.

