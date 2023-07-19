FIFA Women’s World Cup Opening Ceremony to Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion

Tournament will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The opening match will be played on July 20.

Final will be played on August 20 at Sydney Olympic Stadium.

The eagerly anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is nearing, and New Zealand and Australia are fully ready to co-host this prestigious event for the very first time.

The upcoming ninth edition of the tournament will comprise 64 matches, and the opening match, along with the grand opening ceremony, is scheduled to be held on July 20 at Auckland’s Eden Park in New Zealand.

Eden Park, New Zealand’s largest stadium, is expected to create an electrifying atmosphere with a capacity to accommodate up to 50,000 spectators. This iconic venue has a rich history of hosting significant matches, including the Rugby World Cup final in 2011.

The opening ceremony of the mega event will feature two confirmed artists, BENEE from New Zealand and Mallrat from Australia. They will enchant the audience with their voices as they perform "Do It Again," the official song of the Women's World Cup. This tournament will be unique as it will be hosted by both Australia and New Zealand, with matches taking place at ten different stadiums. The previous Women's FIFA World Cup in 2019 saw Team USA emerge victorious by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final, securing their second consecutive and fourth overall title.

Group Stage Schedule

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada

Friday, July 21

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan

Group D: England vs. Haiti

Group D: Denmark vs. China

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal

Group F: France vs. Jamaica

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs Argentina

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark

Group D: China vs. Haiti

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy

Group F: France vs. Brazil

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia

Group B: Canada vs. Australia

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands

Group D: China vs. England

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy

Group F: Panama vs. France

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia