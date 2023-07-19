FIFA Women’s World Cup Opening Ceremony to Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion

- Tournament will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
The eagerly anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is nearing, and New Zealand and Australia are fully ready to co-host this prestigious event for the very first time.
The upcoming ninth edition of the tournament will comprise 64 matches, and the opening match, along with the grand opening ceremony, is scheduled to be held on July 20 at Auckland’s Eden Park in New Zealand.
Eden Park, New Zealand’s largest stadium, is expected to create an electrifying atmosphere with a capacity to accommodate up to 50,000 spectators. This iconic venue has a rich history of hosting significant matches, including the Rugby World Cup final in 2011.
The opening ceremony of the mega event will feature two confirmed artists, BENEE from New Zealand and Mallrat from Australia. They will enchant the audience with their voices as they perform “Do It Again,” the official song of the Women’s World Cup.
This tournament will be unique as it will be hosted by both Australia and New Zealand, with matches taking place at ten different stadiums.
The previous Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2019 saw Team USA emerge victorious by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final, securing their second consecutive and fourth overall title.
Group Stage Schedule
Thursday, July 20
Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway
Group B: Australia vs. Ireland
Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada
Friday, July 21
Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland
Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica
Group E: United States vs. Vietnam
Saturday, July 22
Group C: Zambia vs. Japan
Group D: England vs. Haiti
Group D: Denmark vs. China
Sunday, July 23
Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa
Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal
Group F: France vs. Jamaica
Monday, July 24
Group G: Italy vs Argentina
Group H: Germany vs. Morocco
Group F: Brazil vs. Panama
Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea
Tuesday, July 25
Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines
Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway
Wednesday, July 26
Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica
Group C: Spain vs. Zambia
Group B: Canada vs. Ireland
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands
Thursday, July 27
Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria
Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa
Friday, July 28
Group D: England vs. Denmark
Group D: China vs. Haiti
Saturday, July 29
Group G: Sweden vs. Italy
Group F: France vs. Brazil
Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica
Sunday, July 30
Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco
Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand
Group A: Norway vs. Philippines
Group H: Germany vs. Colombia
Monday, July 31
Group C: Japan vs. Spain
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia
Group B: Canada vs. Australia
Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria
Tuesday, August 1
Group E: Portugal vs. United States
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands
Group D: China vs. England
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark
Wednesday, August 2
Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden
Group G: South Africa vs. Italy
Group F: Panama vs. France
Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil
Thursday, August 3
Group H: South Korea vs. Germany
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia
