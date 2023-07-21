FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain cruise to 3-0 win over Costa Rica in World Cup opener

Spain won the match 3-0.

Gonzalez, Bonmati, and Hermoso scored for Spain.

Daniela Solera made a number of saves for Costa Rica.

Advertisement

Spain had a remarkable beginning to their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup journey on Friday, dominating Costa Rica with a convincing 3-0 victory in Group C at Wellington Stadium.

Spain took control of the game from the start. In the 20th minute, Esther Gonzalez delivered a strong cross, which led to an own goal by Valeria Del Campo, giving Spain the lead.

The first goal scored at Wellington Stadium triggered a series of subsequent goals. Aitana Bonmati swiftly scored in the 22nd minute with a skillful finish, followed by Gonzalez who neatly tapped the ball home from close range just four minutes later.

Costa Rica’s goalkeeper, Daniela Solera, played a crucial role in preventing further goals, particularly when she made an impressive diving save to parry Jenni Hermoso’s penalty.

Spain didn’t let up on their attacking pressure in the second half. Only five minutes into the half, Olga Carmona hit the crossbar with a powerful shot.

Gonzalez followed up with an attempt from close range, but Mariana Benavides managed to block it effectively.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Spain’s next match will be against Zambia on Wednesday, while Costa Rica will be facing Japan.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Tennis stars Shapovalov, Bjorklund announce engagement Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund announced their engagement. Shapovalov proposed to Bjorklund in...