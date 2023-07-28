Advertisement
First Scottish Pakistani Female Boxer, Farah Jamil, Won Golden Gloves

  • Farah Jamil, a 32-year-old Muslim woman from Glasgow.
  • She holds the distinction of being Scotland’s first champion Muslim amateur female boxer.
  • Farah is now preparing to represent Team Scotland in the Three Nations title.
Farah Jamil, a 32-year-old Muslim woman hailing from Glasgow, has achieved remarkable success as a boxer, securing three prestigious titles across various weight categories. She is now preparing to compete in the Three Nations title with Team Scotland later this month.

Farah’s achievements hold immense significance as she proudly stands as Scotland’s first champion Muslim amateur female boxer. Her determination is to shatter barriers and overcome the challenges faced by women in sports, often referred to as the “glass ceiling.”

Around a decade ago, Farah embarked on her boxing journey, and it was then that she discovered her natural talent for the sport. Recently, she clinched her third national title, the Scottish Elite Golden Gloves Light-Welterweight Championship, with a unanimous decision victory against Shannon Lawson from Barrhead, East Renfrewshire.

Residing in Pollokshields, Farah’s home boasts a spacious back garden, offering ample possibilities for her large family, including the potential addition of a summerhouse.

With determination and grit, she is now gearing up for her most significant challenge yet, representing her country on the international stage.

