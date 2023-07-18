Former CS Wasim credits himself for Saud and Agha’s selection in Test squad

Mohammad Wasim, the former chief selector of Pakistan cricket team, who was often referred to as the ‘laptop chief selector’ during his time in the role, expressed his thoughts on the exceptional partnership between Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Saud and Agha, both of whom were selected for the national squad by Wasim in 2021, combined to score 177 runs, rescuing Pakistan from a potential collapse in the first innings.

To convey his appreciation for their performance, Wasim shared a picture on Twitter depicting Saud and Agha displayed on a laptop screen. Additionally, he posted another picture featuring himself and Saud from their early playing days in the Pakistan Television (PTV) team, where Wasim served as the coach for the grade-II side.

Saud Shakeel received a Test call-up in November 2021 but unfortunately did not get an opportunity to play. However, in the match against England in Rawalpindi in 2022, Saud finally made his debut in Test cricket and has been in remarkable form ever since. He has shown great consistency, scoring consecutive scores of 50 or more in his innings.

As for Agha Salman, he was selected in the Test squad against Sri Lanka last year and made his debut in that series.

On the third day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle, Pakistan took the lead thanks to Saud Shakeel’s remarkable double century. At the end of the day, Sri Lanka were 14-0, trailing by 135 runs.

Pakistan were all out for 461, gaining a lead of 149 runs, with Saud Shakeel playing an outstanding unbeaten innings of 208 runs, including 19 fours.

Saud Shakeel received valuable support from Naseem Shah, who scored six runs off 78 balls, as the pair added a crucial partnership of 94 runs for the ninth wicket.

Although Pakistan lost two wickets in the second session, Nauman Ali (25) and Shaheen Afridi (9), they managed to keep the scoreboard moving, extending their lead in the first innings.

Ramesh Mendis took a five-wicket haul for Sri Lanka, while Prabath Jayasuriya claimed three wickets.

