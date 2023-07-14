Former Pakistan captain Afridi backs Balochistan franchise cricket league

Shahid Khan Afridi, who has transitioned from being a cricketer to a philanthropist, holds hope for an increased representation of cricketers from Sindh in the Pakistani national team in the near future.

Afridi himself will be participating in the upcoming Sindh Premier League (SPL), scheduled to commence on September 19 in Karachi. The tournament will also feature experienced cricketers Shoaib Malik and former Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq. Malik will serve as the captain of the Hyderabad Bahadurs franchise, while Misbah will take on the role of head coach.

Currently, three out of the six franchises in the SPL have already been sold.