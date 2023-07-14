Former Pakistan captain Afridi backs Balochistan franchise cricket league

Shahid Afridi Writes Heartfelt note for her daughter Aqsa
Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter Aqsa got married to Naseer Nasir. The wedding...
Shahid Khan Afridi, the former dynamic all-rounder, expressed optimism about the possibility of a franchise cricket league taking place in Balochistan.
During the signing event for the Benazirabad Lals, a franchise team in the Sindh Premier League (SPL), Afridi shared his belief that the talented players from Balochistan should have the opportunity to participate in a well-equipped league in the coming years.
“Just like Sindh, Balochistan also deserve a cricket league. Sindh Premier League is a wonderful opportunity for the youngsters of this province,” said Afridi who is also the ambassador of SPL.
Recognized for his explosive batting style, Shahid Khan Afridi, commonly referred to as “Boom Boom,” suggested to the management of the Sindh Premier League (SPL) that they should extend the league’s duration throughout the entire year, in order to broaden its scope and reach.
“This league shouldn’t be restricted to just one month. A proper talent hunt programme should be set up to find the raw cricketers. Also, a cricket academy should be built to groom the youngsters,” he added.
Shahid Khan Afridi, who has transitioned from being a cricketer to a philanthropist, holds hope for an increased representation of cricketers from Sindh in the Pakistani national team in the near future.
Afridi himself will be participating in the upcoming Sindh Premier League (SPL), scheduled to commence on September 19 in Karachi. The tournament will also feature experienced cricketers Shoaib Malik and former Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq. Malik will serve as the captain of the Hyderabad Bahadurs franchise, while Misbah will take on the role of head coach.
Currently, three out of the six franchises in the SPL have already been sold.
