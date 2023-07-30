Former rivals Wozniacki and Azarenka show support for each other

Wozniacki shows support for Azarenka on Instagram.

Azarenka opens up about juggling career and motherhood.

Azarenka’s son eager to watch her matches, but it’s a challenge for her.

Danish tennis sensation Caroline Wozniacki expressed her affection for her former rival Victoria Azarenka on Instagram, in response to Azarenka’s post about her son.

After giving birth to her son in 2016, Azarenka faced numerous challenges, balancing maternity leave and navigating difficulties in her relationship with ex-boyfriend Billy McKeague while preparing to make a comeback to the tennis court.

Azarenka frequently shares heartwarming pictures of her son Leo on her Instagram, and her most recent post featured a touching caption. Wozniacki’s heartfelt message on the post showed their bond and support for each other despite their past rivalry on the tennis court.

“I may not be perfect, but when I look at my son I know that I got something in my life perfectly right,” she wrote.

The 33-year-old tennis star had a breakup with her ex-boyfriend, leading to a legal custody battle for their son. Fortunately, she emerged victorious and has been living happily with her son, Leo, ever since.

Like everyone else, Wozniacki also noticed the Belarusian player’s recent post and left heartfelt emojis in the comments.

During the 2023 Wimbledon, Azarenka was asked about juggling her career and motherhood. She explained that now that her son has started attending school, she can find time to train after dropping him off.

“But for me the biggest challenge, I would say, was an emotional attachment is kind of carrying that guilt of having time for myself and plan my day to be sometimes a little bit selfish. I had a feeling that I don’t want to miss out on really anything when he’s growing up,” she said.

She mentioned that her son is eager to watch her matches, which poses a challenge for her as it could be distracting during the game.

“So now my son wants to come to my matches (smiling). It’s still a bit of a hard feeling for me, because I get a bit distracted. I have tried that in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, and it was a very awesome moment to share, but at the same time it kind of takes me a bit, you know, into my mom mode too much rather than being a tennis player,” she said

